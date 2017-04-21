Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq left for a five-day official visit today to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is visiting Iran on the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Ali Larijani who visited Pakistan in November 2014.

A high level parliamentary delegation is also accompanying the Speaker during the visit.

During his stay in Tehran on Saturday and Sunday, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq would hold important meetings with Iranian parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh and Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Alaeddin Boroujerdi.

He would also visit the historical city of Isfahan and would meet the governor of Esfahan province along with participating in a dinner in his honor.

Ayaz Sadiq would return to Pakistan on Tuesday after completing his Iran tour.