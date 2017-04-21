Lahore - The Panama case verdict by Justice Asif Khosa featured a reference from Mario Puzo’s novel “The Godfather” in 1969, reported a private TV channel.

The quotation ‘Behind every great fortune there is a crime’ was originally given by Honore de Balzac and reproduced by Mario Puzo in his novel. In fact, The Godfather was amongst the popular books of its time. The novel was turned into a movie by director Francis Ford Coppola which released in 1972. Al Pacino and Marlon Brando played important parts in the epic movie series.