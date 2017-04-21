ISLAMABAD - Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo on Thursday apprised the Senate that Pakistan had signed a 40-year agreement with China for the operations of Gwadar Port.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, the minister said under the agreement, China would carry out all the development work on the port. He said as per concession agreement, China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) had 91 per cent share of revenue collection from Gross Revenue of Terminal and Marine operations and 85 per cent share from Gross Revenue of Free Zone Operation. He said the provinces had no share in revenue collection as per the constitution.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan said a sum of Rs1500 million was allocated under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2015-16.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Pir Syed Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi said human trafficking and illegal immigration did not come under the Emigration Ordinance, 1979 and it fell under the jurisdiction of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and provincial law enforcement agencies. However, he said there was a mechanism in the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment to keep check and balance over the Overseas Employment Promoters.