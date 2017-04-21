SHEIKHUPURA - At least eight alleged militants were killed by a CTD team in an encounter that took place on Muridke-Narrowal Road near Pandori Stop in the limits of Narang police station in wee hours on Thursday.

According to the information received from a CTD spokesman, the militants had set up their hideout in the area. On a tip off, a CTD team surrounded the area, on which the militants opened fire. The law enforcers retaliated and killed eight TTP terrorists while their three or four accomplices fled from the site, taking advantage of darkness

The killed terrorists were said to be affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s splinter group, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar. The deceased could not be immediately identified.

The law enforcers recovered 3kg explosives, suicide vests, three Kalashnikovs, five handguns and several live rounds from the scene. Officials added three to four terrorists managed to flee during the encounter. They said the deceased terrorists wanted to target key places and installations in the city.

The injured personnel and the bodies of terrorists and were shifted to hospital.

The development came over two weeks after the CTD claimed to have killed at least 10 Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) terrorists, including Anwarul Haq, the alleged handler of the bomber who carried out the February 16 suicide attack at The Mall, Lahore.