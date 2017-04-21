KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Dr Asim Hussain has filed an FIR, stating his life is under threat by unidentified persons.



The report quotes Asim as saying that he was near Boat Basin Chowrangi in Karachi on April 20 when a white car with tinted glasses approached towards the vehicle he was in. According to him, the white vehicle was followed by a black car in which four armed persons were sitting.



Asim has stated that a person in the vehicle moved his pistol towards him, but since his vehicle was escorted the suspicious cars moved towards Punjab Chowrangi. The PPP leader has said that when he was in jail in Gulberg police station, he had seen the same person there.



He feared being kidnapped, which is why he has demanded security measures for him be increased.