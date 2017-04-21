NOORPUR THAL - Education is the only way to development and competing the world and the government has been making all-out efforts to improve standards of education. Khushab DO Education Mehmood Hussain Malik, DDO Education Sheikh Amjad Ejaz and AEO Malik Muhammad Khalid Rahdari stated at a ceremony held here the other day.

The teaching staff and headmaster of Government Primary School Eidgah were honoured with best performance certificates at the ceremony. They said the government is committed to complete reform in the educational sector, adding that special focus is being paid to the promotion of basic education. Govt Primary School Eidgah headmaster Sajjad Hussain Bhatti, teachers - Abdul Sittar Bhatti, Malik Dost Muhammad Sattar and Malik Muhammad Azam Chan Senior Headmaster Malik Abdur Razaq Awan, educationists, students and parents were present on the occasion.