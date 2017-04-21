SARGODHA - The assets of the accused of 20 people’s murder case and custodian of local shrine Abdul Waheed include over Rs6.5 million bank balance, two plots in DHA Lahore and a luxurious residence in Green Town Lahore.

It has also been revealed during the scrutiny of assets of Abdul Waheed by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). He was locked in barrack as he started “preaching” in the jail to other prisoners. District Jail Sargodha authorities have banned meeting of the accused persons.

Meanwhile, four persons eye-witnesses have disappeared. It is pertinent to mention here forensic laboratory still failed to send final report about the mishap. Abdul Waheed and his co-accused namely Kashif, Asif and Zafar will be produced in Anti Terrorism Court on 26 April after finishing of their 14 days judicial remand.

