VEHARI - The Punjab government was spending millions of rupees on the promotion of agriculture sector to support the farmers, claimed the district administration.

The representatives of the farmers said that due to lake of water in canals, sowing of cotton is very tough. The assured them that in a few days appropriate water supply will be ensured.

A meeting of Agriculture Department’s representatives and political leaders was held at DC’s committee room. The deputy commissioner directed that the department work to promote agriculture. He said that average wheat production of 1,600kg per acre was expected according to the experts. The government has given 15 lac and 40 thousand gunny bags for the purchase of wheat from the growers through 12 wheat purchasing centres.