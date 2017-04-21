ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced a rally in Islamabad demanding the Prime Minister's resignation.

Imran Khan, addressing the media outside the Parliament today, asked how Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would face the public after the verdict of the Panama Papers case.

“I was the petitioner in the case but today no one allowed me to speak in the Parliament. Is this a democratic Parliament?”

He pointed out how David Cameron resigned after the Panama papers were declared.

“Nowhere in the world does this happen that the PM stays on after being involved in corruption,” he said.

“Pakistan Supreme Court has given historical remarks against the Nawaz Sharif. How can he stay Prime Minister? How can he face the public of Pakistan? SC has said he is not Sadiq or Ameen,” Khan added.

PTI chairman has announced to hold the jalsa in Islamabad next Friday to demand resignation of PM Nawaz Sharif. “All parties are welcome to join us,” he said.

Yesterday, the PTI Chairman made the demand of PM’s resignation while addressing a press conference at his residence in Bani Gala following the announcement of the judgment and a meeting of the senior party leadership. Imran said he did not expect more than that of this judgment.

“At least PM should step down for 60 days as long as JIT does not complete its investigations,” he said and questioned what moral authority the PM had to stay on his position after the judgment.

Mocking the PM, he said, Nawaz would face the criminal investigations like Uzair Baloch, the leader of banned Peoples Aman Committee was facing — a statement that was first given by Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed of Awami Muslim League soon after the verdict.

At the same time, PTI chief also showed his suspicions over the composition of the JIT asked by the five member bench for investigation into the money scandal. “All members of the JIT, except two from the military’s intelligence agencies, are from the institutions working under the Prime Minister, then how they would investigate while Nawaz would remain in his office,” he said. Giving the reason, he said that PM would not let them work independently unless he quits his post.

“I pay tribute to the judges of the Supreme Court for giving a judgment that never came earlier in the history,” he added. He said all five judges of the bench have rejected the explanation of the Prime Minister for owning Mayfair flats, the money trail and the Qatari prince’s letter. “The court has rejected their stance on sources of income and money trail,” he said.