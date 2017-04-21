Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari says if Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had any self-respect and shame he would resign.

Her statement comes after yesterday’s Supreme Court verdict on the Panama Papers case. The SC decided that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) will be set up consisting of seven members, which includes ISI, MI, SBP and SECP, to probe the Prime Minister and his sons.

Shireen Mazari reacted to the Supreme Court’s verdict on Twitter by saying that PM would be standing in the JIT like Uzair Baloch.

Gt SC judgement. All 5 judges didnt accept Sharifs' defence - hence JIT! Amazing dissenting judgement! Now Uzair Baloch & NS 2 b before JIT! — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 20, 2017





She also wondered why the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was distributing sweets when the judges had accepted PTI’s contention of Sharif’s being guilty.

Don't understand why PMLN distributing sweets when all 5 SC judges have accepted PTI contention that Sharifs' guilty! That is why JIT! — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 20, 2017





Shireen said that Nawaz had no moral authority to stay the PM.

Nawaz Sharif has lost all moral authority to remain PM! If he had any self-respect and shame he would resign immediately. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 20, 2017



