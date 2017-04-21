Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Zardari on Friday said the party will intensify its efforts in order to seep Punjab in the 2018 general elections, reported Waqt News.

“This time it will be Punjab. Mian sahib you won’t go to your home. You will go to another home,” said the former president at a rally.

Zardari had said his party rejects the decision by the Supreme Court on Panama verdict, reported Waqt News.

“PPP will give its final call after our lawyers have completely studied the SC judgment,” Zardari told reporters after a five-member Supreme Court bench ordered the premier be investigated for corruption.

“Two judges declared the prime minister dishonest. The rest toyed with the nation. It will be wise of the prime minister to resign after such a controversial decision,” he added.