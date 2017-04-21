PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Affairs Department on Thursday extended at least 13 various laws related to labour department to Provincially Administered Tribal Areas with immediate effect. Official sources said while exercising powers conferred by clause 3 of Article 247 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with approval of the President extended 13 laws already in force in the province to Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA).