Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has said those rejecting the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) ordered by Supreme Court to probe the corruption allegation against the PM, were committing contempt of court.

While addressing the opening ceremony of 7th Interiors Pakistan Exhibition in Islamabad she said, "The government is committed to provide an enabling environment to industrial sector in the country."

"Dharna party is once again demanding the PM’s resignation, as the enemies of Pakistan cannot see the development and progress of the country," she added.

Responding to a question, she said that prime minister will also answer all the questions of the JIT.