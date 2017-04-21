PESHAWAR - Director General National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Farooq Naser handed over cheques worth Rs1.775 million to Director Administration FATA Disaster Management Authority Riaz Khan Dawar in a ceremony held here on Thursday. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had conducted an inquiry against Arshad Khan, Director General FATA Disaster Management Authority (FDMA) and others regarding embezzlement of funds in Housing Uniform Assistance Subsidy Project for Bajaur Agency, a statement issued here stated.