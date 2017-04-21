The 79th death anniversary of the national poet and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who is also hailed as Poet of the East and Poet of the Muslim Ummah, was observed with fond remembrance and respect here on today.

Iqbal was among the first who promoted the Two-Nation Theory and gave concept of a separate Muslim state in Indian Subcontinent which culminated nine years after his demise in the creation of Pakistan as country where Muslims of the Indo-Pak subcontinent could live in accordance with the pristine teachings of Islam.

Large number of people visited his mausoleum in Lahore, offered fateha and paid tributes to him. Numerous literary and cultural organizations have held special programs across the country and abroad to pay homage to the national poet. Radio Pakistan also broadcast special programs befitting the occasion.

Born on 9 November 1877 in Sialkot, Allama Iqbal died on April 21, 1938 in Lahore where he lays in eternal rest.