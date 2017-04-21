QUETTA - Terming the verdict of Supreme Court in Panama case a victory of Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activists came out on the roads in provincial metropolis and rejoiced.

The chief minister along with party ministers participated in a rally.

Addressing the rally at Metropolitan Corporation Quetta greenery, Balochistan Chief Minister and president of PML-N Balochistan chapter Nawab Sanaullah Zehri said the court verdict proved that the premier of Pakistan was truthful and honest and the opponent should swallow the judgement of honorable court with open heart and mind.

The judgement of five-judge bench came with formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) with a split of 3-2 amongst the members. The formation of JIT was supported by three of five-member bench while Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Gulzar Ahmed ruled against prime minister. Dubbing the Supreme Court verdict as victory of veracity, Zehri said those leveling baseless allegations of corruption against PML-N leadership and party were exposed to public.

“The Supreme Court verdict is historical,” said the chief minister. He added, “We consider it the judgement of 20 million public prayers.”

He added the decision had proved that Nawaz Sharif was Sadiq and Amin and he and all his family believed in the supremacy of the Constitution. Chiding opponents after decision of the apex court, Zehri said all intrigues of the opponents and their documents had proved to be pack of lies. Advising the losers, he asked them to accept the verdict of Supreme Court with open heart mainly in larger interest of the country and nation. He said opposition must reform its negative attitude. Congratulating the nation on the eve of this historical decision, the chief minister said Sharif will fully cooperate with the joint investigation team.

Bagging the credit of CPEC, he said work on this game-changer project was launched in the ruling regime which was under way on a rapid pace. He said the CPEC will prove a guarantor of progress and prosperity for people of Pakistan and Balochistan. Zehri also announced to observe “Youm-e-Tashakur” on Friday across the province and claimed that the PML-N Balochistan will bring Mian Nawaz Sharif party to power in Balochistan in 2018 general elections.