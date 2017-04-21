The Opposition today demanded resignation from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to ‘save the Parliament’.

In today’s National Assembly session, Khursheed Shah started his speech asking the PM to step down in light of the verdict of Panama Case.

As soon as resignation was demanded, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ministers started protesting and disorder was created.

The agenda of the session was torn and the Parliament session was dismissed until further notice.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Quraishi and Awami Muslim League Chief Shaikh Rasheed were also present in the parliament.

Later, talking to the media Khursheed Shah said the Opposition has rejected the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

“Whenever the Parliament has faced a bad time, PPP has always stood by it to save the government. Last time when 40,000-50,000 people were outside the parliament, we had asked PM to not give resignation and stood by Nawaz Sharif. But today as Supreme Court has said PM is not Sadiq and Ameen, we cannot support him anymore. We are not asking him to dissolve the Parliament but resign.”

He added: “Today we have to strengthen our institutions as they are an important part of Pakistan. But as Supreme court has asked to form a Joint Investigating Team, the question is how can a Grade 19 officer question his master? We do not accept this JIT. ”

PPP's Aitezaz Ahsan while speaking outside the Parliament said, “PML-N has always been involved in corruption cases and has been saved by the SC. They even attacked the court and there was the Model Town massacre too, but what did the court do? But when PPP leader Benazir Bhutto was taken to court on corruption charges her government ended. Our last two prime ministers were dismissed too.”

Aitezaz added: “We do not accept this JIT as the State Bank person is from their family. It is beyond our understanding how Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been cleared from the case when she was involved in it."

“SC had said it would be a historical verdict. It is as historical as Justice Tameezuddin’s verdict, no one has forgotten that. Justice Cornilious and Justice Munir stood against that decision, that is exactly how Panama Case verdict came."

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was given a reprieve Thursday when the Supreme Court ruled there was insufficient evidence to order his removal from office over corruption allegations, but it ordered further investigations.

Nawaz and his children are accused of graft in the ongoing case which has captivated the country and threatened to topple the prime minister after the Panama leaks last year linked the family to offshore businesses.

The apex court issued a split ruling calling for a joint investigation team of anti-corruption officials along with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence to probe the claims and submit a report to the Supreme Court within 60 days.