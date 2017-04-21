GUJRANWALA/SIALKOT/MIRPUR(AJK) - PML-N leaders and workers thronged the roads and streets after the decision of Supreme Court in Panama Leaks case as they considered like their opponents that the verdict was in the Sharif family’s favour.

They danced to drumbeats flashing victory signs, showered rose petals on local leaders and chanted slogans in favour of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Just after the Panama decision, MPA Toufeeq Butt reached Gulshan Iqbal Park while hundreds of PML-N workers also reached their.

Toufeeq while addressing the gathering said conspirators had been defeated yet again. He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) should also respect the court’s decision and cooperate with government in the nation interest. Meanwhile, local leaders and workers of PML-N took out rallies in different parts of the city and celebrated the joy of court decision by dancing with the beats of drums and chanted slogans “Go Imran Go.” MPA Imran Khalid Butt and deputy mayor Salman Khalid Pomi Butt marched at GT Road along with hundreds of motorcyclists. The participants holding party flags and banners shouted slogans.

Senior Muslim league leader former federal minister Khan Ghulam Dastgir Khan, MNAs and MPAs held ceremonies at their offices and addressed the party workers. The speakers termed the Panama case decision a “historic victory” for the PML-N. They said the minority judgment shows that the PTI represents a minority in Pakistan.

They asserted that the PML-N would fully cooperate with the JIT and the court’s decision will be respected. In Sialkot, hundreds of jubilant workers of the PML-N came out on the roads in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas after the verdict by the Supreme Court. They also distributed sweets.

Likewise, the AJK government has announced to observe Friday (today) as “Thanks-Giving Day” across the state over the verdict of the Supreme Court not disqualifying Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the famous Panama Case.

At the same time, people across Azad Jammu & Kashmir especially the ruling PML-N activists and supporters expressed solidarity with Nawaz Sharif on the historic decision of the apex court.

Thousands of people including ‘N’ activists and supporters thronged the streets in all small and major towns of Azad Jammu & Kashmir. They received the news of the verdict over Panama Case at public places including shops business centres and in the houses. They started exchanging felicitations to each other over the decision. They said it was absolutely against the expectations of the opposition including the main petitioner Imran Khan and his associates.

The PML-N activists staged rallies in various AJK cities including the capital city of Muzaffarabad and the district and tehsil headquarters of Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bagh, Haveili, Jhelum valley and Neelam valley to celebrate their joy over the verdict. They distributed and exchanged sweets.

Addressing a public rally in front of the Central Press Club in the State’s capital town, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan described the verdict as the victory of truth, righteousness and justice.

Haider said that the opponents have suffered a defeat.

The AJK Prime Minister announced on this occasion to observe Friday as ‘Thanksgiving Day’ to express gratitude over the verdict of the Supreme Court.