ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb sharing her thoughts with the media on SC verdict in the Panama case here on Thursday said that the three-times elected Prime Minister had set a unique example in the history of Pakistan by presenting himself and his family for accountability, notwithstanding the fact that he enjoyed Constitutional privileges and immunity.

She said that instead of challenging the maintainability and admissibility of the petitions against him he preferred to answer questions about the businesses of his three generations, including his deceased father and children.

She said that the Supreme Court verdict in the Panama case for the formation of JIT was an endorsement of Prime Minister’s stance regarding constitution of a Judicial Commission that he had requested in his letter to the court in April last year and as such he stood absolutely vindicated.

The Minister said that the apex court had totally rejected the pleas made in the petitions against the Prime Minister and the formation of JIT was not in response to the demand of the petitioners as being insinuated in their statements.

The Minister declared emphatically that the JIT has not been constituted to interrogate the Nawaz Sharif but those who leveled baseless allegations against the Prime minister and miserably failed to provide any concrete evidence in the court and now they would have to answer those questions in the JIT.

She said that the JIT would be formed as per law and the Constitution. Marriyum advised PTI to trust the JIT and refrain from using it for politics of anarchy

Marriyum observed that the opponents had used all negative tactics and indulged in politics of chaos and anarchy.

Their leadership organised sit-in, attacked the Parliament House, PTV headquarters, tried to lock down the Federal capital, waited for the umpire to raise his finger to achieve their nefarious design of toppling the government but every time they had to eat dust. On the contrary Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif showed utmost restraint and patience against the baseless allegations and continued his mission of serving the nation, unruffled by the machinations of the opponents.

She said that Prime Minister exhibited exemplary restraint and political maturity while the Chairman of one of the political parties was doing negative politics and levelling baseless allegations against him and his family besides ridiculing the national institutions. The Minister said that Nawaz Sharif was eligible to remain the Prime Minister of the country for his remaining mandated period. She disclosed that at the website of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), it was written that no wrongdoing was committed by the offshore companies and thus no legal action could be taken against them.

She said that Imran not only accused the Prime Minister of having looting the national, tax evasion and money laundering but also hurled similar allegations against her daughter Maryam Nawaz.

She said that some so-called anchor persons had also prepared documentaries to prove Maryam Nawaz’s involvement in the Panama Papers case but with the grace of Allah Almighty all baseless allegations were rejected by the apex court.

She paid tributes to the PML-N workers and supporters for showing restraint for the last over one year on the directives of the Prime Minister against provocative attitude of the PTI leadership.

She said that the Prime Minister always requested the Supreme Court to give its judgment over the electoral rigging charges and other baseless allegations against himself and his family.

While on the other hand was a person, who had done nothing for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in four years and locked the offices of Accountability Commission of the province.

She said that Election Commission, in its verdict in the disqualification reference against Imran, maintained that he was an uncivilised person, who was undermining Constitutional institutions.

She said that now after completion of four years of its government in KP, the PTI had started feasibility study for a metro bus project in Peshawar and motorway in the province.

Marriyum said that despite all hurdles created by Imran Khan, the PML-N government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had revived the sick national economy, launched record number of energy projects and evolved consensus to fight terrorism.

Consequently our Armed Forces and security agencies have broken the back of terrorists, she added.

On the other hand, she said that Imran Khan did nothing except creating anarchy and chaos in the country by doing politics of agitation and confrontation.

But, the people had totally rejected his negative and disruptive politics by voting for the PML-N in AJK, Gilgit Baltistan and Local Government elections, she added.

She said that some television anchors were trying to find some points in the SC judgment on which dirty game of politics could be done.

She said since the Prime Minister’s mandate was a trust from the masses, so he would not tender resignation on the demand of Opposition parties.

He would continue to serve the masses with same vigour and zeal, and fulfil the promises made before 2013 elections.

She requested the media-persons to have a positive approach and utilise their pen for the progress and development of the country.

She said that the people of Pakistan had given historic mandate to Nawaz Sharif in 2013 and now he had emerged victorious and vindicated even in the apex court. The Minister appreciated the role of the party workers and the masses in thwarting the designs of the Opposition parties to create anarchy in the country and thanked them for their unqualified support.