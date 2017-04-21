SIALKOT - After a period of four and half years, the police have registered a murder on a court orders.

The Bambaanwala Police have registered a murder case after the lapse of four and half years. According to the FIR (No 109/2017) lodged at Bambaanwala Police station Under Sections 34 and 302 PPC, 10 accused including Sharif, Latif, Shehnaz, Babar Muneer, Amira Parveen and Goga had brutally tortured to death village Bheelo-based widow Azra Bibi’s Natiq Ali (20) over a domestic dispute. Later, the accused had also buried the body of the victim in village Kot Jandu-Bambaanwala, Daska tehsil on December 05, 2012.

Azra Bibi said that the accused were influential and the Bambaanwala police remained reluctant to register the murder case against them. She had to move the court for getting the case registered. The court ordered the police to register the case.

AWARENESS: The management of Tti Testing Laboratories organized a day-long awareness raising seminar on “Regulatory Chemicals Testing and Introduction to CE Marketing” at the auditorium of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here today. A large number of the tanners, industrialists and exporters attended this seminar.

Addressing the participants, the senior experts Irfan Fakhar, Sarim Mehmood and Miss Nayyar stressed upon the need of chemicals’ testing and proper uses of the chemicals especially for the leather and leather products to meet the global trade challenges.