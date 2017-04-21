GUJRAT : An intra-university Qirat and Na’at competition was held here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat on Thursday.

About 20 students from different UoG departments participated in the competition which was organised by the Hayatian Islamic Forum in collaboration with Student Services Centre (SSC) at the Quaid-e-Azam Library Auditorium.

The competition was aimed at hunting talent for participation in the Chief Minister’s Qirat and Naat Competition 2017.

Auqaf Department representative Hafiz Zahir Abbas, HoD Islamic Studies Dr Muhammad Nawaz and faculty members Shoaib Arif and Hamid Bukhari comprised the panel of judges.

Muhammad Imran and Maria Akhtar in Qirat and Asrar Anjum and Sana Fatima in the Na’at competition were declared winners.

UoS walls covered in paintings

SARGODHA: The students of the University of Sargodha (UoS) drew paintings on the walls of the university to beautify and tapped the opportunity to exhibit their skills.

The students, through the artistic and academic exercise, embellished 300 meter long walls of the university with their creative painting of beautiful scenes. On the one hand, these paintings have become a source of aesthetic gratification of the students. On the other hand; they are giving message of harmony and tolerance by presenting culture of all the provinces of Pakistan.