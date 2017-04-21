MIRPUR (AJK)orter: The AJK government issued transfer and posting orders of deputy commissioners of various districts of the state including the state’s metropolis, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

Quoting official notification, he told the media that the Masoodur Rehman, personal staff officer to the AJK Prime Minister, has been transferred and posted as Muzaffarabad Deputy Commissioner (DC). He will replace Tehzeebun Nisa who has been inducted as AJK Commissioner Rehabilitation.

Similarly, Bagh DC Ch Guftar Hussain has been transferred and posted as Bhimbher DC. He will replace Sardar Adnan Khursheed who has been made PSO to AJK Prime Minister. Likewise, Ch Muhammad Fareed of District Management Group, currently at the S&GAD, has been transferred and posted as Neelam Valley DC.

The newly-inducted Muzaffarabad DC Masoodur Rehman will assume the charge of his new assignment after completion of senior management course, the notification said. The newly inducted Commissioner Rehabilitation Tehzeebun Nisa will continue holding the additional charge of the office of Muzaffarabad DC till assumption of charge of the office by her successor Masoodur Rehman, according to the notification.

More postings and transfers among rest of the AJK districts are expected in the coming days.