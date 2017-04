A roadside blast that occurred near a garbage bag placed on Zargoon Road in Quetta has injured three children today.

The incident happened as 12-year-old Aga Muhammad, 14-year-old Bor Muhammad and 10-year-old Atif Shah picked up a shopping bag from a gutter. A loud blast took place and wounded the three children who were shifted to civil hospital for first aid.

They were later taken to Burn ward of Bolan Medical College (BMC) where doctors say that the children are out of danger.