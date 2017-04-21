SAMBRIAL - The Supreme Court verdict on Panama case drew mixed reaction as the ruling party leaders and workers celebrated it as their victory while the opponents “interpreted it as win of good over evil.”

In his comment, PML N MPA Arshad Warraich said that the SC’s Panamagate verdict proved that opposite parties were wrong. “The court, through its well thought out decision established the innocence of the Prime Minister and his family in the case,” the ruling lawmaker thinks.

On the other hand, Azeem Noori Ghumman, PTI Sialkot District General Secretary, articulated that the apex court verdict “clear accepted the corruption” of the Prime Minister and his family. “Now the JIT will conduct unbiased investigation because of the participation of ISI and MI in it,” he expressed his hope. The premier has lost moral ground now after the verdict and he should step down for a fair and free trial,” he said.

Awais Ghumman, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sialkot district, said that the whole nation knows that Prime Minister is ‘corrupt’, which he (PM) has proved in his speeches. He said that the Jamaat welcomes the SC’s recommendations to form an JIT but they are not comfortable about effectiveness of the investigation without suspension of the Prime Minister. “Definitely as a chief executive of the country, the PM will try to influence the JIT proceedings so the PM should voluntarily step down,” he elaborated.