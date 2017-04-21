ISLAMABAD - In the split verdict with three/two in favour of further probing the matter through a joint investigation team(JIT), the five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court has set a direction of investigation for a six-member investigation team. The court had raised several questions to be investigated by the JIT within a timeline of two months from the date of its constitution.

The court wanted the JIT to probe how did Gulf Steel Mills come into existence; what led to its sale; what happened to its liabilities; where did its sale proceeds end up; how did they reach Jeddah, Qatar and the UK; whether respondents No. 7 and 8 (Hussain Nawaz Sharif and Hassan Nawaz Sharif) in view of their tender ages had the means in the early nineties to possess and purchase the flats; whether sudden appearance of the letters of Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al-Thani is a myth or a reality; how bearer shares crystallised into the flats; who, in fact, is the real and beneficial owner of M/s Nielsen Enterprises Limited and Nescoll Limited, how did Hill Metal Establishment come into existence; where did the money for Flagship Investment Limited and other companies set up/taken over by respondent No. 8(Hassan Nawaz Sharif) come from, and where did the Working Capital for such companies come from and where do the huge sums running into millions gifted by respondent No. 7(Hussain Nawaz Sharif) to respondent No. 1(Nawaz Sharif) drop in from, which go to the heart of the matter and need to be answered.