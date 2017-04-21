BAHAWALPUR - Jamaat-e-Islami’s Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Dr Wasim Akhtar welcomed the decision of Supreme Court in Panama Leaks case.

He said that Supreme Court’s decision has put a question mark on the role of Prime Minister, the formation of a joint investigation team for the investigation of Panama Leaks was originally the demand of Jamaat-e-Islami. He said that Jamaat e Islami’s corruption-free movement will also get stronger with the decision. He added that Pakistan’s biggest problem is corruption and without getting rid of corruption Pakistan cannot develop. And for the elimination of corruption Supreme Court’s decision will become a milestone, he said. He said that in Panama Leaks case Prime Minister’s family including other corrupt persons’ accountability should be done without any discrimination. He added that people who have laundered money should be brought to book.

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur Mayor Aqeel Najam Hashmi said while addressing the Muslim League N’s workers at Municipal Corporation Board that in the last 4 and a half years many people have tried to accuse the Nawaz Sharif but people of Pakistan are aware that only he has the ability to put Pakistan on way to the prosperity. A big rally was taken out from Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur and it concluded at Press Club Bahawalpur. In the rally, MPA Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, Deputy Mayor Malik Munir Iqbal Channar, provincial Secretary Information Sammiullah Chaudhry and other notable were there.