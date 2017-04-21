KASUR - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday declared that Panama Leak issue was in fact a ‘conspiracy’ against the country’s journey on the path to progress and prosperity.

“But the schemers found no way to get to their dreams...that were of impeding development coming through the execution of unprecedented mega projects,” Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating wheat harvesting here in Fatehpur area on Thursday. He claimed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is a patriotic Pakistani who always struggle for the development of the country. “The country has witnessed unprecedented development under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, which has brought about not only development but has done away with unemployment,” he pointed out.

The chief minister said that the Punjab government has initiated various measures and projects for the welfare and prosperity of the farmers, which have no precedent in the past.

“Rs100 billion Kissan Package, provision interest-free loans to small farmers and subsidy on seed and fertilisers will revolutionise the agriculture in Punjab, which will ultimately lead to the prosperity of the farming community,” the Punjab CM enumerated.

Shehbaz Sharif claimed that the provincial government is providing help to the farmers in preparation of seed on scientific lines which would benefit the farmers a lot.

He declared that the government steps would improve per acre yield further. Earlier, he cut wheat to officially kick off harvesting.

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen, local MNAs, MPAs, PML-N office-bearers and a large number of people attended the ceremony.