GUJRAT : The tehsil administration announced that the second phase of census will start on April 25, and directed all the secretaries and chairmen of union counsels to announce the start of census from the mosques.

According to circular issued from AC office, it also appealed to the masses to cooperate with the census staff. It instructed people to give relevant details to staff at their homes.

Training process of all the staff has already been completed. Three districts of Gujrat, Gujranwala and Mandi Bahaudin are included in second phase of census.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, last census in the country was conducted in 1998 in which total population of district Gujrat was 2,048,008 including 1,026,256 males and 1,021,752 females. Under the constitution, the government is bound to conduct population census every 10 years.