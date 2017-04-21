Islamabad - The apex court judgement in the Panama Papers case on Thursday evoked a mixed reaction from smaller political parties with Jammat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq demanding PM Nawaz Sharif to disassociate from office until an investigation into the scandal was concluded.

“The apex court has not given clean chit to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” Sirajul told the media after attending the Panama verdict.

President of Pakistan Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also demanded that Nawaz should step down as he has lost moral standing to continue as prime minister after the court judgement.

Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali Khan said that allegations arising out of Panama Leaks have put the moral standing of the government under question.

“The only way out of this situation is the appointment of a fully empowered judicial commission led by the Chief Justice of Pakistan with a definite timeline,” he said in a statement.

He said that ANP fully supports a transparent, credible and comprehensive investigation of the Panama Leaks and would support the efforts of democratic political parties in this regard.

He urged the political forces to show patience, tolerance and restraint until the final results of the investigation.

He also called upon the democratic political parties to vigilantly guard the democratic constitutional system and added that as per its historical traditions, the ANP will oppose any effort aimed at derailing the democratic system.

Pakistan Muslim League President Chaudhary Shujjat Hussain also demanded the prime minister to step down. He said if he were in his position he would have resigned after such judgement. “Nawaz Sharif has lost the moral authority to continue as prime minister,” he told a news conference after the announcement of the apex court judgement.

Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf said that the prime minister has lost his moral authority to occupy the highest office of the country.

The former president said it was beyond his comprehension why Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers had been distributing sweets when their leadership has been declared dishonest and non-trustworthy.

“Joint investigation teams (JITs) are always formed to investigate criminals,” said Musharraf during a telephonic conversation with leaders of the All Pakistan Muslim League.

“And two out of three judges on the bench observed that Nawaz Sharif is neither ‘Sadiq’ nor ‘Ameen’. Any person with the integrity of character would resign from the office if such observations were passed against him.”

“Besides allegations of being dishonest and non-trustworthy, the three other judges have also passed sarcastic remarks about the proofs Nawaz Sharif submitted in his favour. This is not a matter of pride but something to be ashamed of,” he added.

Musharraf said Nawaz has lost all his moral authority to remain in the highest office of executive and he should resign from the office immediately.

“Further, JIT investigations could never get impartial with Nawaz Sharif in the chair and today’s judgment is a preamble to the final judgment that is yet to come,” he added.

On the other hand, a spokesperson for the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazal hailed the decision of the apex court for establishing a JIT saying, “this was what the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had demanded at the outset”.

He rejected the demand of some political parties from the prime minister to tender his resignation. “There is nothing of a sort in the apex court judgement,” he said questioning the PTI leaders for distributing sweets. ­