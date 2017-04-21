SHORKOT:- Three persons were killed and five others injured in collision between a truck and trailer in Budhwana area here on Thursday. According to police sources, a speeding truck rammed into trailer, coming from opposite direction. As a result, three persons were killed on the spot and five others sustained injuring. The injured and dead bodies were shifted to THQ hospital while the police have launched investigation.–INP
