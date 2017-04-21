SIALKOT - A magisterial court on Thursday remanded the three sisters, who the other day killed an accused for committing blasphemy 13 years ago, in police custody for two weeks.

The police produced the accused Amna, Afshan and Razia Bibi in the court of judicial magistrate Waseem Hussain Chatta and police sought the judicial remand. The court granted two-week judicial remand of the accused and ordered to send the accused to Sialkot District Jail.

Meanwhile, Pasrur Saddar police registered a case Under Sections 34,109 and 302 PPC against the three accused sisters. The case has been registered on the report of Syed Azhar Hussain Shamasi, a local faith healer and uncle of the slain accused Fazal Abbas Shah.

The FIR revealed that the three sisters shot dead the Fazal Abbas Shah after being motivated by Maulavi Shafiq Dogar, the Imam of local Jamia Masjid Sadique Akbar Pasrur.

Maulavi Shafiq is also the petitioner of the case (No. 50/2004) lodged at Pasrur City police station Under Section 295-A by him on March 02, 2004 against Fazal Abbas.

SHO Pasrur Saddar police station Saeed Hunjra said that police have also arrested Maulavi Shafiq in the murder case. Police have sent him behind bars.

According to the FIR, Fazal Abbas Shah had conducted blasphemy while addressing the participants of Ashura procession in Pasrur city’s congested Jinnah Gate locality on March 02, 2004. After the registration of the case, the accused had fled away to Denmark and had been living there after getting the Danish nationality. Police said that challan of the blasphemy case (No. 50/2004) had also been lying incomplete.

Meanwhile, Fazal was laid to rest in his native graveyard at village Nangal Mirza Bajwa, Pasrur tehsil amid tight security.

Three woman wearing burqa had shot dead Fazal at his home on the charge of blasphemy in village Nangal Mirza Bajwa village, Pasrur tehsil here on Wednesday.

Later, the women were identified as Amna, Afshan and Razia. The accused women also chanted jubilant slogans in the village after killing him, saying that they killed a “blasphemer”, who had committed blasphemy 13 years ago.