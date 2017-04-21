Pakistan Awami Tehreek Leader Tahir-ul-Qadri has questioned the legitimacy of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the Panama Papers case evidence.

Qadri asked if the JIT consisting of government employees would salute the PM or grill him.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan gave the verdict of Panama Papers case and decided that a JIT will be set up consisting of seven members, which includes ISI, MI, SBP and SECP, to probe the Prime Minister and his sons.

Tahir-ul-Qadri expressed his opinion on Twitter:


He said the case has gone back to square one.


PAT Chief said that he had already predicted earlier what the result of this case would be.