Pakistan Awami Tehreek Leader Tahir-ul-Qadri has questioned the legitimacy of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the Panama Papers case evidence.

Qadri asked if the JIT consisting of government employees would salute the PM or grill him.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan gave the verdict of Panama Papers case and decided that a JIT will be set up consisting of seven members, which includes ISI, MI, SBP and SECP, to probe the Prime Minister and his sons.

Tahir-ul-Qadri expressed his opinion on Twitter:

If the money trail is not believable in the eyes of the SC Bench, then why is JIT being set up? #PanamaCase — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) April 20, 2017





Will a JIT that consists of govt employees salute the PM or grill him? #PanamaCase — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) April 20, 2017

He said the case has gone back to square one.

JIT has a lower status than a Commission. The matter has come to a point from where it had started off. #PanamaCase — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) April 20, 2017





PAT Chief said that he had already predicted earlier what the result of this case would be.

I had stated #اناللہ_وانا_الیہ_راجعون long time ago. Now the nation should understand what I meant. #PanamaCase — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) April 20, 2017





The people had hoped for the Panama verdict to be free from ambiguities but it could not be possible. #PanamaCase — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) April 20, 2017



