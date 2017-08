A man chopped his wife’s hands and ears off in Fareedpur area of Kabirwala.

A man chopped his wife’s ears and hands after brutally torturing her, the reasons are still unknown. Doctors have reported that 50 %of woman’s body has critical wounds.

The victim said that she was brutally tortured by her husband and in-laws, later she was thrown on the road. The father of the victim appealed to the high ups for justice.