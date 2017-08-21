QUETTA:-Afghanistan Deputy Foreign Minister Dr Nasir Ahmad Andisha on Sunday met Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai at Governor House and discussed matters concerning regional affairs. The governor also hosted a luncheon for the Afghan minister wherein Afghan Consul General Wahidullah Mohmand and Provincial Ministers Dr Hamid Khan Achakzai, Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, Sardar Mustafa Khan Tareen and MPA Syed Liaquat Agha were also present.–STAFF REPORTER

Later on, the governor and the Afghan minister exchanged honorary shields and souvenirs.