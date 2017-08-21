SHEIKHUPURA: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered 33 kg hashish from their possession here on Sunday. According to the ANF officials, during search of a suspected vehicle in Sheikhupura, the force recovered 33 kg hashish concealed in secret compartments of the vehicle. The force impounded the vehicle along with recovered drugs and arrested two drug-peddlers on board later identified as Muhammad Tahir and Usman Ghani. The recovered drug was being transported to Lahore from tribal areas, the force informed.– INPThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 21-Aug-2017 here.
ANF nicks two with 33kg hashish
