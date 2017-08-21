SHEIKHUPURA: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered 33 kg hashish from their possession here on Sunday. According to the ANF officials, during search of a suspected vehicle in Sheikhupura, the force recovered 33 kg hashish concealed in secret compartments of the vehicle. The force impounded the vehicle along with recovered drugs and arrested two drug-peddlers on board later identified as Muhammad Tahir and Usman Ghani. The recovered drug was being transported to Lahore from tribal areas, the force informed.– INP