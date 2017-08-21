Lahore High Court (LHC) issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Multan Bar President Sher Zaman in contempt of court case today, reported Waqt News.

According to details, Chief Justice Lahore High Court head full bench hearing of the case and ordered RPO Multan to arrest Bar president and his companion lawyers and bring them before the court tomorrow.

LHC dismissed application to send the case to mediation committee.

During the hearing, lawyers started ruckus in the court and broke a door of the court as police and Rangers were allocated outside the court.

Furthermore, all roads leading to LHC were closed by the authorities.

On July 24, Sher Zaman along with a lawyer misbehaved with Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan who was holding proceedings of a case related to a mosque falling on the route of a government project in Vehari Chowk.

The chief justice took serious notice of the unhappy incident and withdrew judges from the Multan Bench of the Lahore High Court, while exercising his constitutional powers in this regard. However, the Lahore High Court principal seat and Bahawalpur Bench were made available for dispensation of justice. On July 26, the LHC chief justice restored functioning of the Multan Bench.