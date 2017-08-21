KASUR - Policemen must be recognised in society as public servants and protectors of life and honour of the common man.

DPO Ismail Kharak stated this while addressing a police darbar at District Police Lines here the other day.

"We must serve the masses with dedication and shouldn't hesitate to sacrifice our lives for the noble duty we have been assigned to if we want to earn blessings of Allah Almighty," they pointed out. He advised the police officials to deal the public with politely. He stressed the need for getting rid of corrupt cops and also warned law violators in the police department of stern action. He termed honest and hardworking police officers crown of the department, adding no service can be greater than protecting the public. The DPO also listened to the problems of policemen and ordered for their solution.

Later, a luncheon was arranged in honour of police officials. DPO Ismail Kharak, SP (investigation) Amjad Mehmood, DSP (city) Lal Muhammad Khokhar, DSP (Saddr) Mirza Arif Rasheed, DSP Chunian Ashfaq Hussain Kazmi and other officers attended the luncheon.