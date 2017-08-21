Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dismisses applications against nomination papers of Kalsoom Nawaz in NA-120 by-elections.

She is candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the by-polls.

According to details, petitions were filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT).

The applicants argued that Ms. Nawaz holds an Iqama whose income is not mentioned in her nomination papers and also a case is registered against her in Sindh.

The ECP rejected all objections and maintained its previous verdict.