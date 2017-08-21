The federal government has decided to regularize thousands of daily wages and contract employees working in federal departments.

It is reported that this process will be completed before 2018 general elections so that political mileage could be taken out of this decision.

Federal cabinet gave approval to new policy of regularizing temporary and contract employees in its meeting on April 14, 2017.

Moreover, a committee has been set up for regularization of temporary and contract employees under secretary establishment division Mian Asad Haya ud Din.