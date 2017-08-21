ATTOCK-Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that the PML-N government is committed to providing all sorts of facilities to students as they are the future of the country.

“Only education can guarantee development and prosperity and that’s why the government is going all-out to promote education to ensure the country get truly equipped future architects.” He was addressing the prize distribution ceremony of "Punjab Chief Minister Literate Program" at Pilot Higher Secondary School Attock.

On the occasion, Chairman Municipal Committee Attock Sheikh Nasir Mehmood, Vice Chairman Tahir Awan, SVP PML-N Saleem Shahzad, Principal Asif Mehmood Siddiqui and a large number of faculty members and students were also present. The Federal minister said that under the Punjab CM’s vision, brilliant students are being encouraged. “For the purpose every year, literary and speech contests are held and the position holder students are given cash prizes and commendation certificates,” he added. He said that the government is spending billion of rupees on establishment of new colleges and universities and its ample proof is establishment of Agriculture University and Medical college in Attock for which Rs2 billion have been allocated.

He said intelligent students are being given scholarships while the needy students are being given stipends to help them keep continue their studies. Sheikh Aftab said that his government is committed to making Pakistan strong, developed and prosperous country. “Mega projects including CPEC have been launched which will prove to be a game changer not only for Pakistan but the entire region,” he highlighted.

He praised and congratulated the students who got to position in Literary and Speech Contest.

Later the Federal Minister gave away commendation certificates and cash prizes to the position holder students.

Later addressing a press conference at his residence, Sheikh Aftab said that the PML-N government, especially former prime minister Nawaz Sharif put the country on the path to development despite hurdles created by the opponents.

“Since coming into power in 2013, the PML-N government successfully dealt with the menace of terrorism was and brought back normalcy to Karachi and Balochistan,” Sheikh Aftab claimed, adding that the PML-N never wants confrontation with any institute.