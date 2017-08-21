ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on non-persecution.

Reference was filed by one Hashim Ali Bhutta seeking disqualification of Imran Khan for collecting fund for party through ‘prohibited sources.’ 5-member bench of ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan heard the case.

The applicant or his counsel did not appear before the bench, when the ECP bench resumed the hearing.

Upon this the ECP dismissed the petition for non-persecution.