Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will begin his campaign for NA-120 by-polls’ candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid on August 26, reported Waqt News on Wednesday.

Sources close to the development said the PTI chief will also meet opposition parties in a bid to convince them to field a joint candidate for the by-polls.

"Imran will convince other opposition parties to join PTI's campaign for Dr Yasmin Rashid during his two-day stay in Lahore," a source said.

The NA-120 seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister by the Supreme Court on July 28. In the 2013 General Elections, Nawaz had won the seat by a substantial margin, defeating Dr Yasmin Rashid – who is again in the run.