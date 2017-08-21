KARACHI: Near Northern Bypass in Karachi, three bullet-riddled bodies were recovered.

According to the details added by police, a pamphlet of militant outfit Ansar-al-Sharia was also found on the scene by claiming the slain were wrongly using the organization’s name for killing police officers, due to which they were gunned down.

On August 18, one officer martyred while the other one sustained injuries in an attack on the same spot. A pamphlet who claimed the responsibility of the attack from the same organization was also recovered.

However the bodies are yet to be ascertained said SSP Malir Rao.