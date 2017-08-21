Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar challenged the Supreme Court’s verdict of panamagate case today and filed a review petition against it.

According to the reports, Ishaq Dar’s lawyer Tariq Hassan advocate filed the plea which demanded court to declare the verdict invalid as it was announced without going through all the record.

The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan unanimously ousted Nawaz Sharif after a week-long hearings on 28th July.

“It is hereby declared that having failed to disclose his un-withdrawn receivables constituting assets from Capital FZE Jebel Ali, UAE in his nomination papers filed for the General Elections held in 2013 in terms of Section 12(2)(f) of the Representation of the People Act, 1976 (ROPA), and having furnished a false declaration under solemn affirmation respondent No. 1 Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is not honest in terms of Section 99(f) of ROPA and Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 and therefore he is disqualified to be a Member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament)."

Panama papers leaked the documents related to Mossack Fonseca, a law firm which created uproar in Pakistan among other countries in April 2016.

International Consortium of Investigative Journalists studied the leak and stated names of those incumbent and former leaders of the world who owned shell companies.