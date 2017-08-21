Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for NA-120 by-polls, Kalsoom Nawaz, will return to Pakistan within next few days, reported Waqt News.

The sources stated that she will take part in election campaign in the constituency. Earlier, the reports were circulating that she will come back to Pakistan even after by-polls.

On August 17th, Kalsoom Nawaz, flew to London before appearing in front of Returning Officer. She flew on flight PK-757, media reported.

The NA-120 seat was emptied after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by Supreme Court of Pakistan in its final verdict of Panama Leaks case.