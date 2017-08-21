Chairman PTI Imran Khan recently tweeted a video highlighting the commitment of PTI to education. The video provided an economic analysis as to how the budget has been utilized for provision of education to the children of Khyber Pakhtunkhawan over the years.

PTI's commitment to education pic.twitter.com/MZ5FvaVhG0 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 19, 2017

According to provided details by Khan, the government of KP has prioritized education. The annual budget reflects this fact. The funding provided by Elementary and Secondary Education Department has been increasing since 2013. In 2012-13, the total budget was Rs. 63.688 billion. In the following year 2013-14, the budget increased to Rs. 84.629 billion. In 2014-15, it was Rs. 93.611 billion. In 2015-16, it was Rs. 104.252 billion. In 2016-17, the budget was Rs. 118.17 billion. In 2017-18, it is now at a whopping Rs. 136.194 billion.

The education budget has seen a substantial increase over the last five years with an overall 114% increase. Elementary and Secondary Education Department spent Rs. 29 billion on the provision of missing facilities in schools. Rs. 4 billion were spent on provision of furniture to schools which will benefit 1.4 million students. In 2016-17, the rate of utilization of the current non-salary and development budgets was at a record 99% with respect to releases.

Priority wise the budget allocated to certain ratios was in the following ratio:

Social welfare and special education (0.4%),

Technical Education (0.5%),

Sports (0.6%),

Administration of Justice (1.2%),

Higher Education (3.1%),

Police (6.8%),

Health (10.9%),

Elementary and secondary education (22.6%),

Others 52.7%.

Utilization of allocated development budget has been recorded at the end of fiscal year 2016-17 at 113% with respect to original allocation.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf states that it believes in raising education standards across the country, universal literacy, and promoting schools and colleges. In 2013, PTI had launched its “Education Policy” which aimed at launching a uniform education system with one curriculum for all. It had plans to educate children in their mother tongue and in Urdu in primary schools. English would also be taught as a subject. PTI has always taken the stance to provide measures to promote adult literacy for those aged 15 to 30 and to educate women.