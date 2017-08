Within the jurisdiction of Naseer Abad Police, a 45 year old man is reported to have died in fire incident.

Islam Haider Shah, resident of Maskeen Abad had died after fire broke up inside his house, according to the sources.

His body is shifted to nearby local hospital by police for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the family members.

An FIR is also registered against the step brothers of deceased by police.