LAHORE - Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique yesterday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had no intention to go anywhere and the news about his travelling abroad was baseless.

Talking to media at Jati Umra Raiwind here on Sunday, he said that Nawaz Sharif was fine and fresh so he was not going abroad for treatment.

He said that Election Commission of Pakistan had snatched their political right of campaign in NA-120 for which the party would go to the court against the decision. To a question, he said that Federal Minister for Trade Pervaiz Malik had been made incharge of political campaign in NA-120 as political worker with the consultation of Hamza Shehbaz.

He lauded the services of Kulsoom Nawaz contesting election from NA-120, stating that she led the party at a time when it was under crisis after the military coup of Pervez Musharraf.

He said that Raiwind was the centre of politics for PML-N workers so they come here to get guidance from their leaders.

Talking about the press conference of former Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan, he said that Ch Nisar did not create any hype in his news conference. Saad said that there were no differences between Ch Nisar and Pervaiz Rasheed.

Saad said dengue was a chronic issue and even the Sri Lankan doctors had admitted the expertise of the doctors of Punjab in overcoming the dengue in the province.

He asked KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak not to do politics on dengue issue and extend cooperation to the Punjab's doctors team to save the lives of citizens in his province.

To a question about Sharif family’s appearance before the NAB, he said they had reservations about it. "Justice was not done with us and we have reservations regarding NAB as our lawyers are reviewing the matter and we will announce our strategy soon," he said.

APP adds: In an interview with a private news channel, Saad Rafique said there was no rift or grouping in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) but difference of opinion on different matters was a routine matter.

The minister said PML-N was fully united and its opponents were busy to spread rumors and trying to create rift in the party but they would never succeed.

He was of the view that raising objections on the disqualification decision was the basic and constitutional right of everyone.

He said Aitzaz Ahsan was a liar and Nawaz Sharif had never asked for help from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Replying to a question, he said former president and leader of PPP Asif Ali Zardari was giving harsh statements against Nawaz Sharif for keeping his own party intact.

He said he would again contest election from NA-125 in future and would serve people of the country with more devotions.

Replying to another question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was not a politician.