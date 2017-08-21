Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Pervaiz Sharif has said that ousted premier Nawaz Sharif will address a lawyers’ convention on Friday.

Talking to media persons here on Monday, Pervaiz Rashid said that Nawaz Sharif on invitation of lawyers will address their convention to be held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex Lahore.

He said that during Nawaz’s address to the lawyer’s fraternity, he will highlight the role of lawyer for supremacy of law, constitution in the country and struggle of PML-N for civilian domination.