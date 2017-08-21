LAHORE: National Bank of Pakistan President Saeed Ahmed appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Lahore office today after he was summoned pertaining to the case against the Sharif family’s London properties.

Alongside Ahmed, Javed Kiani, who is a close associate of the Sharif family, was also summoned.

The bureau is investigating several corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s family, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and others with regards to the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar has been summoned to appear before NAB officials pursuing the case on Tuesday 21st August.

In its July 28 verdict, the five-member Supreme Court bench disqualified the then prime minister and ordered NAB to prepare and file a reference in an accountability within six weeks against members of the Sharif family and others.

The accountability court was given six months to wrap up the proceedings.

The verdict also requested the chief justice of Pakistan to nominate a judge of the Supreme Court to supervise and monitor implementation of the judgment and oversee proceedings of NAB and the accountability court. Justice Ijazul Ahsan, a member of the Panama case bench as well as the special implementation bench, was made the monitoring judge by the Supreme Court.